NLA Supports Otumfuo's 20th Anniversary Celebration

Management of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) led by the Board Chairman, Togbe Francis Nyonyo and Director-General, Hon. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw have eulogised Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on his 20th Anniversary celebration on Thursday, 18th April, 2019 at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

In accordance with the Corporate Social Responsibility of the Authority, the Board Chairman and Director-General on behalf of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) made a donation to the Asantehene.

NLA has maintained good relations with the Asante Monarch all these years.

Upon receiving the donation from NLA, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II commended NLA for its continued support to the Manhyia Palace and Asanteman over the years and expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the leadership of NLA.

Hon. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw on behalf of the delegation lauded the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his selfless leadership and devotion towards peace and stability in Ghana and beyond, noting that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been very inspiring and instrumental in the socio-economic development process of Ghana.

The Director-General commended the Asante Monarch for his remarkable role in enskinment of new Yaa Naa for the Dagbon Kingdom as well as ensuring peace in the Dagbon Traditional Area.

Hon. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw assured Otumfuo that, the NLA will continue to support Asanteman especially creating job opportunities for the Youth in the Kingdom and that the new business model of NLA known as the E-kiosk Concept will provide jobs to the people of Asanteman.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II thanked the leadership of National Lottery Authority (NLA) for the visit and support and urged them to continue to do their best in supporting Asanteman and Ghana as a whole.

The management of National Lottery Authority (NLA) in consultation with Manhyia Palace is considering organizing a Raffle Promo to climax the 20th Anniversary Celebration of the enstoolment of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.