Corruption Scandals Do Not Reflect On Akufo Addo's Promise To Fight The Disease

I know it will be a very frustrating experience to the Ghanaian leader, Nana Akufo Addo, over the continuous corruption scandals hitting his administration daily, the fact that he promised to fight this chronic disease during his political campaign.

Ghanaians who are not satisfied with the previous administration, accusing the NDC government of corruption, wholeheartedly voted for Nana Akufo Addo, hoping for a change.

Now that the NDC government is no more in power, it seems the promise made by the current president is in vain, as the NPP administration is currently being bombarded by a series of corruption scandals.

Nana Addo's ability to stand firm against these corruptible scandals affecting his administration would have convinced many Ghanaians and the international community that he is doing a very good job or fulfilling his promise but our president is not doing that.

After the exposure of Nyantakyi in a massive football corruption scandal by Anas' investigation, Nana Addo's administration did nothing about it. Nyantakyi did say that: "He had Akufo Addo in his pocket," yet the president didn't even react if it's possible or not to enter into Nyantakyi's pocket.

This made many Ghanaians to suspect that Nana Addo may be part of the 'inner circle football corruption ring,' the reason he couldn't do anything about it. Nyantakyi is indeed a lucky man since this case happened in a corrupt country like Ghana. He would have been in prison for a very long time in any developed country.

News about corruption in Ghana doesn't stop appearing in the newspapers. Today, ModernGhana news published an article involving one Hajia Amina Gado, Women Organiser for the New Patriotic Party, for allegedly defrauding a businessman of an amount of fifty thousand Ghana cedis.

In another development, undercover investigation reveals a KMA staff named only as Patrick, taking a bribe in the toilet. According to the news, the man is a firebrand activist of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti region.

These corruptible scandals don't only affect the NPP as a political party alone but also affects Nana Akufo Addo's integrity, since he promised to fight corruption in Ghana.

Frankly speaking, there is no one today or future Ghanaian leader who can stop, eradicate or reduce corruption because the corrupt system in Ghana wouldn't function without corruption.

The exchange of hands, representing the paying or taking bribe is part of the Ghanaian constitution. It will always remain the same.

Since corruption affects only the poor citizens, the promise by politicians to fight the disease will continue every time during political campaigns in order to loot the coffers.

Nana, there is much fake news circulating online, however, if those scandals are true, take the bull by the horns and punish them severely. That will boost your reputation as an honest leader.