Easter Message: Promote The Virtues Of Easter— NDC-UK And Ireland Chapter
I am a firm believer in the use of the power of religion to promote a better and harmonious society.
As we observe Easter, I would admonish members of NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter to always endeavour to promote the virtues of Easter - which are sacrifice, love, kindness, peace, forgiveness, empathy and striving to be each other’s keeper.
These must be our cardinal and guiding principles in all our activities of daily living.
I am wishing you all a relaxing, joyous, reflective, fulfilling and reflective Easter.
Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba Chairman NDC- UK & Ireland Chapter
