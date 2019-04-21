Easter Message: Promote The Virtues Of Easter— NDC-UK And Ireland Chapter

I am a firm believer in the use of the power of religion to promote a better and harmonious society.

As we observe Easter, I would admonish members of NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter to always endeavour to promote the virtues of Easter - which are sacrifice, love, kindness, peace, forgiveness, empathy and striving to be each other’s keeper.

These must be our cardinal and guiding principles in all our activities of daily living.

I am wishing you all a relaxing, joyous, reflective, fulfilling and reflective Easter.

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba

Chairman

NDC- UK & Ireland Chapter