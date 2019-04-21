NRSC Deepens Educational Campaign To Ensure Safety On Roads

As part of efforts to ensure safety on the roads and minimize road crashes during the Easter festivities and afterwards, the Upper East Regional Office of the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) has intensified its educational drive to major institutions and road users.

The road safety campaign, which is being carried out in collaboration with other road safety agencies including the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service is to educate and sensitize road users on road safety regulations compliance and the need to prioritize safety measures.

Speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a joint operation focused on long distance vehicles at Pwalugu in the Talensi District, Mr Dennis Yeribu, the Acting Regional Manager of the NRSC, indicated that statistics of road crashes in the region was unsatisfactory.

He disclosed that provisional statistics indicates that the region has recorded 44 road crashes with 20 fatalities and 48 injuries within the first quarter of 2019 and this Commission was unhappy.

For this reason, he said, the Commission and its partners were undertaking road safety campaign and advocacy programmes as well as strategies to institutions such as churches, mosques, lorry stations among others.

“For the Easter, Mr Yeribu said, the Commission has engaged several churches in the Kassena-Nankana and Bolgatanga municipalities including the Catholic, Presby and Fountain Gate Churches and drivers ”, adding that it was the hope of the Commission that the congregants would act as volunteers and ambassadors of the campaign.

The Acting Manager explained that the move was to instill the sense of discipline, influence the adoption of best road safety practices and discard ignorance among people especially road users and added that this would help reduce the high incidence of road crashes in the region.

“The team has also embarked on other publicities such as education to owners and operators of pubs and the like on aiding to abate drink related crashes,” he added.

The Acting Regional Manager indicated that the Commission was determined to working closely with the law enforcement agencies to ensure that there was high compliance of traffic regulations to achieve a significant reduction of crashes in the region leading to non-existence of fatalities on the roads.

He further indicated that the government, board and management of the Commission remained resolute to supporting every effort to curb crashes and related casualties.

He added as part of activities to ensure safety on the roads during this Easter festivities, the Commission had inaugurated First Aid Posts at sections of road networks and therefore called on members of the public to prioritize their safety and observe traffic signs and regulations.

The Acting Manager further appealed to the media to use their wide coverage and influence to support the Commission to deliver on its mandate and save people from losing their lives.