Easter Message: North America NDC Professionals Forum Urges Ghanaians To Pray For NDC To Oust Akufo-Addo In 2020

The leadership of the NDC Professionals Forum – North America wishes all its Christian members and the entire diaspora Christian community a happy Easter celebration.

This season as always, reminds us of the sacrificial life of our Savior and his love for mankind, especially the poor, the marginalized and the oppressed in our society. It is our fervent prayer as leadership of the Proforum-North America that professionals and indeed the entire diaspora community replicate these virtues in our daily lives.

We should as Ghanaians be guided by these popular principles that, “one act of kindness, one act of generosity, one act of compassion, one act of forgiveness, one act of love, by one person to another, changes that other person’s life; and if one person’s life is changed then the world is changed and changed for the better”.

We wish that during this period of reflection on the humility and exemplary life of our Lord Jesus Christ, our rank and file will be even more refreshed and energized for the task ahead of steering our dear nation Ghana back to a path of productive governance; firmly rooted in social democratic ideals.

We call for sustained prayers and even more unified front as professionals to prevail on the good people of Ghana to oust this government of deceit that is plaguing our dear nation.

To our reveling brothers and sisters back home, we urge caution and moderation during this festive season. God bless our homeland Ghana.

Signed.

Arnold Appiah - President