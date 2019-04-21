100th Birthday: Chief Imam 'Storms' Christ The King Church

The National Chief Imam Skeikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu was received on arrival by the Parish Priest of Christ The King Church, Rev. Father Andrew Campbell on Sunday when he joined congregants of the Church in Accra in worship.

The visit was ahead of the celebration of his 100th birthday on Tuesday [April 23, 2019).

This sent tongues waggging as many say the move is a great effort towards religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence in the country.

Several activities have been lined up to mark the Chief Imam's centenary celebration.

Last Friday, The Chief Imam was joined by the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia for the Jummah Prayers which marked the commencement of activities to celebrate the milestone.

The special Thanksgiving prayer was to express appreciation to Allah for the blessings bestowed on the Chief Imam.

Sheikh Osman Sharubutu prayed for the peace and prosperity of the nation and asked Allah to grant the leadership of the nation more wisdom and understanding, to administer the affairs of the country.

A public lecture would be held to honour the Chief Imam on Tuesday 23 April, which would be delivered by Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, the United Nations General Secretary's Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel under the theme: “Advancement of Modern Ghanaian Society through Peace, Tolerance and Development.”