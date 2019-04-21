Easter Message: Show Compassion To The Poor, Needy—NLA Boss

Osei Ameyaw, NLA boss

The Director-General of National Lottery Association (NLA), Mr. Osei Ameyaw has entreated Christians in the country to show compassion to the poor and needy.

Below is the full statement:

HON. KOFI OSEI-AMEYAW EASTER MESSAGE

The crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is one of the most significant festive seasons for the Christian Community.

As we celebrate the Holy Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday in honour of Christ, I would like to entreat the Christian Community to show compassion and do good to the poor, needy and vulnerable in Society, and most importantly win souls for the kingdom of Christ since the heart beat of Christ is about Souls Winning.

On behalf of the Board and Management, I humbly wish all Staff of the Authority and Ghanaians at large a Happy Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday.