Easter Weekend: KuYA Calls For Cautious Driving During Celebrations

As Christians Celebrate Easter, the Patrons, Executives and entire members of Kumasi Youth Association(KuYA) would like to use this medium to wish all Christians in Kumasi, Asanteman, Ghana and the world at large a happy and a peaceful easter celebrations.

Easter is always celebrated to mark the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.May the Merciful and Gracious Lord accept our prayers and sacrifice during these Easter Conventions and Church services.

We would plead with all motorist and drivers commuting easter celebrants to drive carefully, defensibly and Safely to their various communities of abode. It is our fervent prayer that not a single soul should be lost during these festivity period.

This festive season of easter is exceptional because it coincides with Otumfuo's 20th Anniversary celebration.We would appeal to all the youth in Kumasi to join the 20th Anniversary celebrations of His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Our King 👑.

God Bless Us All.

Thank You

...Signed.....

Kwabena Frimpong

General Secretary