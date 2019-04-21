KMA Pledges To Support Victims Of Kumasi Central Market Fire Outbreak

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KAM) has pledged to provide support to all victims of the Kumasi Central Market fire outbreak that occurred on Friday, April 19, 2019.

The secondhand clothing section at the Kumasi Central Market in the Dr. Mensah area was razed down by fire on ‘Good Friday’, destroying almost everything on site.

Whiles National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) continue to carry out their checks to uncover the extent of damaged caused at the market, Mayor for the KMA, Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi has stressed that his assembly is committed to providing aid to people whose stock were destroyed by the fire.

“To the victims who have suffered such a calamity, the assembly wants to first of all console with them and to assure them of our support. We are combining forces to come to their aid”.

“But first of all, we will wait until the assessment by NADMO. It is after the assessment by NADMO that we will get to know the total number affected, and the items that they were dealing in so as to know the area of support that we need to give to them”, Mayor Osei Assibey Antwi told the media whiles visiting the market center on Saturday, April 20, 2019, to inspect the affected shops.

The KMA boss further highlighted that phase two of the market will commence soon after successfully securing its funding under the distinguished leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“And to the market in general, the assembly is doing everything possible and with rapidity to make sure that very soon we cut the sod for the commencement of phase two”, he said.