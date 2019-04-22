Bawumia, NPP Youths Embark On Healthwalk At Kwahu

VICE PRESIDENT Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, joined thousands of youths in a health walk organised by the national youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Obomeng Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

The Vice President also addressed a rally at Obo, during which he emphasised the importance of the many policies and programmes being implemented by the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, especially the Free Senior High School programme.

In his address, he noted that “the importance of a skilled and educated populace to national development cannot be over emphasised, and government will continue to deliver on the promises we made to Ghanaians.”

BY Melvin Tarlue