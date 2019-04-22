VICE PRESIDENT Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, joined thousands of youths in a health walk organised by the national youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Obomeng Kwahu in the Eastern Region.
The Vice President also addressed a rally at Obo, during which he emphasised the importance of the many policies and programmes being implemented by the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, especially the Free Senior High School programme.
In his address, he noted that “the importance of a skilled and educated populace to national development cannot be over emphasised, and government will continue to deliver on the promises we made to Ghanaians.”
Bawumia, NPP Youths Embark On Healthwalk At Kwahu
BY Melvin Tarlue