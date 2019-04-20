GIJ Women’s Commissioner Edna Boakye Honours Women At The Gifty Anti Women Of GIJ Awards

The Women’s Commissioner of the Ghana Institute of Journalism Edna Agnes Boakye honoured women of the Institute on April 8 at the maiden edition of the Gify Anti Women of GIJ Awards.

The awards recognized 10 women making their mark in different spheres of communication on the night in honour of Oheneyere Gifty Anti.

According to Edna Boakye, the awards were aimed at recognising women making great strides within the institute and encourage women to achieve their best as the climax of the GIJ SRC Women’s Week.

She stressed that this initiative was to set the precedence that the efforts of women in the institute will not go unnoticed.

Some women lecturers were also honoured for their inspiration and contribution to the lives of students of the institute.

The awards show was graced by Oheneyere Gifty Anti who presented the ultimate award, the Peoples Woman Award.