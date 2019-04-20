GBUC Students Fete Edwemase Rehab Center Inmates

It was Easter come early for inmates of the Edwenase Rehabilitation Center as student leaders of Ghana Baptist University College (GBUC) paid them a visit.

The GBUC Student Representative Council Executives and Members visited the center on Thursday to ‘put some smiles on their faces and make them feel loved.

The students presented loads of toiletries, food items, soft drinks and bales of second-hand clothing.

The icing on the cake occurred when the student leaders went onto the dance floor with the physically and mentally challenged person at the center, dancing their legs out to songs requested by the inmates.

The SRC president of GBUC Bernard Turkson speaking to Media after the presentation expressed delight at the opportunity to show kindness to persons who have special needs.

Seeing the faces of the physically and mentally challenged persons glowing with joy he noted, is a delight to them hence they chose to visit at this time.

He said the visit by the SRC was also part of their week-long activities.

''As part of our week-long scheduled activities, the GBUC SRC, as well as PUSAG and NUGS reps, decided to visit our friends at this Rehab Center and we want to make the point known to these hardworking children that disability does not mean inability so that they will continue to work hard at the things they do'', Mr Turkson intimated.

A staff at the center who spoke on behalf of the Principal, Mr. Modestus Ayiwole could not hide her gratitude and appreciation for the student leaders.

She said the center needs better support from the government to be able to cater for the persons at the facility.

The children according to her can scarcely feed well at home and the center therefore needs urgent help.

According to her, the subventions given to the home through the Social Welfare Department is not enough and runs dry before the month ends.

She, therefore, on behalf of the Principal, pleaded that the government puts them on the Ghana School Feeding Program so they can have a reliable feeding scheme at the Home.

''We barely have enough to take care of the persons here and we plead that the government puts us on the school feeding program so we can have better feeding regime for our brothers and sisters who are challenged mentally and physically'', the Principal's representative noted.

The statements so touched the student leaders that Georgina Buabeng Boateng, GBUC Representative of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) appealed to government to provide logistics and basic items to the home to aid them in the sewing, bead-making, door-mat making, and other ventures.

Miss Buabeng Boateng said the children have by the items in their display room shown a high level of intelligence in the things they do.

''I am astounded by the things I have seen the children who we say have disabilities do here and I plead that government, as well as individuals, help push these folks to do their best with the talent they have''. She passionately stressed.