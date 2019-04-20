Osafo-Maafo Under Fire To Apologise For Galamsey Gaffe

Senior Minister, Mr. Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has come under severe bashing following a comment he made about Galamsey Queen Aisha Huang and Ghana's relations with China which went viral on social media.

Kwaku Baako Jnr., Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, is latest to condemn Hon. Osafo-Maafo's 'bad taste' comment.

He has, therefore, urged the senior minister to eat the humble pie by apologising for his comments.

Kwaaku Baako was speaking on JOY FM/MultiTV's Saturday morning current affairs programme News File.

Kwaku Baako Jnr also urged Mr Osafo-Maafo to do a full disclosure of the relationship Ghana has with the Chinese the $2 billion Sinohydro deal.

“It was a public record that the Attorney General filed a nolle prosequi. We debated left, right and centre on it. The matter ended,” he said, adding that instead of an economic explanation, the Senior Minister should have simply stuck to the law.

“It is true that jailing one person, Aisha Huang, in this case, will not resolve Ghana’s economic problems. That’s true. That’s a fact. But jailing her, based on the evidence in court, also would enhance that culture of deterrence that we seek to grow. It will bring about a certain disincentive for the impunity that we are all worried about.

“That is why he ought not to have brought in this whole point in order not to cause credibility and integrity for himself and the administration he belongs to,” he said.

---MyJoyOnline