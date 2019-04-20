On National Chief Imam’s 100 Years Anniversary

His Eminence the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu attains 100years on 23rd April 2019.

The entire Ghanaian Muslim Community including some leaders of non-Muslim Faith are all gearing up for the all-yearlong celebration of a National ICON of peace, unity, and development.

Many are those who were fathered, taught and nurtured by this noble, humble and great man of Allah for a number of decades.

Prominent among them is Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar (Alhaji Ali Ghana) Dan-Majen Agege and the CEO of Global Overseas Ventures Ltd who is sponsoring the maiden Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu Annual Quranic Competition on Monday 22nd April 2019 at 9am at the residence of His Eminence.

The Quranic Competition serves as the launching of a series of activities to honor His Eminence who is widely known - nationally and internationally - as the Spiritual Father of Ghana.

Some of the activities earn-marked for the celebration are;

1. Special Prayer

Blood donation at the residence of His Eminence in collaboration with the 37 military hospital on 20-21st April 2019, all day program.

2. National Chief Imam’s Health Walk. Date to be announced soon.

3. Quranic Recitation and Special Prayers organizes by Zaeem Sheikh Abdul Wadudu Haruna and the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam at the Kumasi Central Mosque. 21st April 2019.

4. Launching of Lecture Series by the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on 23rd April at the Movinpeak Hotel at 9am. Keynote address by a guest speaker; Dr. Ibn Mohammed Chambas

5. 1st lecture series on Wednesday 24th April 2019 at DURRA INSTITUTE at 2pm.

6. Special prayers for long life, good health, and prosperity for His Eminence at the residence on Friday 19th April at the residence at 5pm.

7. FOOTBALL GALA AT WEMBLEY STADIUM, MADINA AND SUKURA ASTROTURF.

The date will be announced soon.

8. Conferment of Professorship Award on His Eminence at 3pm.

And many more yet to unfold.

Alhaji Khuzaima Osman

PA to the National Chief Imam of Ghana.

Secretary to the Organizing Committee for National Chief Imam's 100years birthday