Chief Imam Joins Chief Kabore To Mark 10 Years Of Enskinment

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu has commended Chief Kabore for the level of support and recognition he has given the Muslim community in Ghana.

He mentioned the construction of a two-storey mosque, palace for Zongo Chiefs in Ga West and Ga North and Fise Muslim school among other developmental projects undertaken by Chief Kabore across the country.

He prayed for God’s protection for Chief Kabore, his elders and the leadership of the country.

Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu cautioned Muslims, especially preachers of Allah word to be sincere and truthful.

He urged Muslim youth that regardless of where they find themselves, they should contribute their quota to make Ghana a better place.

Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu said these in Accra when he joined the Chief of Fise Muslim Community, Alhaji Bukari Hamidu Kabore to mark his 10th anniversary as the chief of the community.

He called on Ghanaians to continuously pray for Ghana to ensure that peace and stability are maintained in the country.

The Chief of Fise Muslim Community, Alhaji Bukari Hamidu Kabore urged the youth to strive for excellence to always ask themselves what they can do for their country.

He also counseled the youth to desist from deviant behavior that could bring shame to them and their families, but rather they should brace themselves to play an integral role in social affairs.

Alhaji Hamidu Kabore who is also the Chairman of Ga West and North Council of Zongo Chief advised the youth to be innovative in their thinking and also take leadership roles through innovative ideas for the overall development of the country.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Fise for the support accorded him during the past ten years, which he said had helped him to achieve a lot for his people.

Alhaji Hamidu Kabore mentioned the establishment of a two-storey mosque, a palace, and a school to boost education in the area during the period he has been enskinned.

Alhaji Hamidu Kabore, said political appointees and those elected needed prayers and peace to enable them to bring the development of the country.

He said, as a Philanthropist, he would continue to do his best to promote education in the country especially the needy within the Zongo community.

He also urged Muslim youth to let the fear of Allah guide them and to eschew any form of evil and violence.

The colorful ceremony was attended by chiefs, opinion leaders, Imams and Islamic scholars from the length and breadth of the nation.