The Blend Group Mingles With Cerebral Palsy Children On Good Friday

The Blend Group, a social media group made of up military personnel and civilians on Good Friday spent time at the Special Mothers Inclusive Centre mingling with children with cerebral palsy and their parents

The group also donated assorted items, including detergents, diapers, learning materials, drinks and some toiletries to the children as their token to show love to the children and their families

Madam Adom Adwoa Addo, Leader of the Blend Group said the group represents peace, unity and love and aims at bringing happiness to mankind, the more reason we are a mix of service personnel and civilians, “and we blend with love”

Members of the group interacted with the parents and primary caregivers of the children with cerebral palsy, asking lots of questions about the condition.

Cerebral palsy is a neurological condition (brain injury) that affects movement and sometimes speech of people. It is the number cause of disability in children.

The Special Mothers Inclusive Centre was born out of the Special Mothers Project, an advocacy and awareness creation programme on cerebral palsy issues to promote inclusion in Ghana.

The Centre serves as a stop gap place for families desperately needing short term care for their children.

Mrs Hannah Awadzi, Founder and Executive Director of the Special Mothers Project and the Special Mothers Inclusive Centre said the centre was born out of her frustrations to find a school for her child with cerebral palsy.

She said, many parents especially mothers of children with cerebral palsy are forced out of job because of the lack of facilities that accept and caters for children with cerebral palsy.

Majority of children with cerebral palsy in Ghana are rejected or refused admission into basic schools because of their condition.

Mrs Awadzi called on the society to accept and embrace children with cerebral palsy to help enhance the lives of families raising children with cerebral palsy