Will The Merciful God Ordain Mahama A Second Time?

Regardless of our divergent political and religious views, the notion of Jehovah God’s divine providence or control in a system which depends solely on universal adult suffrage (the will of the people) creates tough questions, so to speak.

In fact, some of us cannot hide our puzzled countenance over the 2020 flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ex-President Mahama’s isolated thinker’s assertion that it was God who made Ghanaians chose NPP over NDC in the 2016 election so as to differentiate between ‘good and bad’.

If you may remember, prior to the NDC’s 2019 flagbearership race, Ex-President Mahama claimed somewhat fallaciously that he is vying for the slot because he owes God a duty to redeem the suffering Ghanaians from economic enslavement (emphasis mine).

The overarching question every discerning Ghanaian should be asking then is: did the redeemer Mahama manage to redeem the poor and disadvantaged Ghanaians from the extreme economic bondage in the eight years of NDC’s administration?

In recent times, I have been listening and reading, albeit with extreme incredulity to former President Mahama and the NDC loyalists somewhat sophistic argument that the NPP government has messed the economy in barely 27 months in office and therefore will most likely return to the Jubilee House in 2020 by the grace of God.

Mind you, it is somewhat blasphemous for the NDC faithful to keep hiding behind the biblical invocations and put words in Allah’s mouth. But am I surprised? No.

In Ghana today, all sort of people have made it a habit of hiding behind the Holy Book (Bible) and shamefully proselytising and hoodwinking unsuspecting truth seekers.

Yes, the pretentious have succeeded in proselytizing and fleecing unsuspecting truth seekers, who only want adulterated, more 'palatable' forms of Truth, watered down and compromised for convenience.

Similarly, the political manipulators would often seek refuge in the Holy Book and try to manipulate a section of the voting public into accepting that it is God who predestines someone like President Mahama to lead the nation.

Of course, the political manipulators will always succeed in brainwashing some gullible truth seekers who doubled up as eligible voters in accepting such balderdash.

Well, let us even agree that it was God who appointed Mahama to steer the affairs of the nation. But is the same God going to allow the people of Ghana to suffer again under the insensitive, corrupt and incompetent NDC government so soon?

If we were to accept the apple-polishers somewhat specious biblical narratives that it is God who ordains every leader, then, we may infer for example, that the late Saddam Hussein of Iraq was enstooled by God. And what was his fate following his perceived shenanigans? Wasn’t he brought down to his knees by God?

Did the Omnipresent God also ordain leaders like Milosevic of Serbia, Charles Taylor of Liberia, Daddy Iddi Amin of Uganda, Mengistu of Ethiopia, Neto of Angola, Najibullah of Afghanistan, who brought nothing but socio-economic anguish to their citizens as it happened in President Mahama’s administration?

In fact, if those leaders were ordained by God to lead their respective nations, then they failed woefully and were dethroned by God accordingly.

As election 2020 draws closer, discerning Ghanaians must take solace and rest assured that although Jehovah God is in control, we are not merely to rest in Jehovah God’s divine providence, but to briskly exhibit His character in the choices we make.

In sum, political leaders may emerge under Jehovah God’s providence, but in so far as we gleefully pick them, we will be held responsible for whether they meet with His approval or not.

K. Badu, UK.

