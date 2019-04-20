BigVisions Donates to St. Joseph Orphanage

BigVisions presenting the items to management of the orphanage

BigVisions, based in Nadowli Kaleo as part of its Easter holiday activities, has Friday, 2019 donated a number of items including soap, drinks, rice, assorted drinks among others to the Jirapa St. Joseph Orphanage.

The offer according to the group is to demonstrate love to the underprivileged, marginalised and vulnerable in society.

The group extended the same gesture to the Nadowli District Hospital. A number of items worth Gh¢1000.

The Public Relations Officer, Mr, Gariba said the group intends to embark on similar gesture annually.

He added that "it is just the little contributions from members that funded the programme."

The management of St. Joseph Orphanage were very happy about the donation and promised the items will be used judiciously to the benefit of the kids.

The management also encouraged other organizations and individuals to emulate the gesture of BigVision in help create a progressive and prosperous society.

About BigVision

BigVision is a group that was formed in 2014 as a social welfare group. It is an amalgamation of Big Brothers group and Vision 2020 group. The two separate group after realising that they share the same vision and mission, came together under one umbrella to use unity as a springboard to help one another group socially, morally and economically.

The Nadowli based group is made of diverse professionals including nurses, engineers, students, teachers, business tycoon among others.

The group is noted for its unity of purpose and always identify itself by white branded lacostes.

They have often celebrated birthdays together, attend funerals together and do many other things in common.

The non-partisan group is also well known for socialisation. They engage in sporting activities to keep fit and also do have a jama group. The jams group is known to be very creative in lyrical combination of local songs they call "remixed version".