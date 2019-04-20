20.04.2019 Health Drone To Deliver Medicines On Wednesday April 24 Staff Writer News APR 20, 2019 HEALTH The much anticipated delivery of medicine via drone will take off at the New Tafo Hospital in the Eastern Region on Wednesday April 24. President Akufo-Addo, is expected to commission the project. This portal is informed that during the commissioning, there will be the delivery of vaccines for patients at the hospital which, according to Zipline seeks to expand healthcare access in Ghana.
Drone To Deliver Medicines On Wednesday April 24
The much anticipated delivery of medicine via drone will take off at the New Tafo Hospital in the Eastern Region on Wednesday April 24.
President Akufo-Addo, is expected to commission the project.
This portal is informed that during the commissioning, there will be the delivery of vaccines for patients at the hospital which, according to Zipline seeks to expand healthcare access in Ghana.