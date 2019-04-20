Modern Ghana logo

20.04.2019 Health

Drone To Deliver Medicines On Wednesday April 24

Staff Writer
APR 20, 2019 HEALTH

The much anticipated delivery of medicine via drone will take off at the New Tafo Hospital in the Eastern Region on Wednesday April 24.

President Akufo-Addo, is expected to commission the project.

This portal is informed that during the commissioning, there will be the delivery of vaccines for patients at the hospital which, according to Zipline seeks to expand healthcare access in Ghana.

