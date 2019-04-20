20.04.2019 South Africa Pentecost Church Collapse Kills 13 Staff Writer At least 13 people have died and many injured when a wall collapsed in South Africa at the start of an Easter service at a Pentecostal church. Emergency services said that 29 people were rushed to hospital after the collapse in the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal. Local officials have blamed the tragedy on heavy rainfall in the area around eMpangeni on Thursday night. Most of the victims were reportedly women sleeping in the church. An 11-year-old girl is thought to be among them.The wall at the front of the Pentecostal Holiness Church collapsed at the start of what had been planned as a weekend-long service to commemorate the Christian festival of Easter. On Friday, a special prayer service was held in a large tent in front of the church, reports the eNCA TV station. —BBC
