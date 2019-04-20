100 Senior High Schools Get Pianos For Studies

Anthony Boateng, Deputy Director General in charge of Managerial Services (MS) indicated that the digital pianos were to help in their creative arts lessons which included music and culture activities.

He charged beneficiary schools to take good care of the items.

Victor Yanney the President of Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary schools (CHASS), who received the items on behalf of the schools expressed gratitude to the management and promised to put them into good use.

The digital pianos were donated to the Ministry of Education for onward distribution to senior high schools by Bougoung Company Limited of South Korean.

Among the beneficiary SHS were Winneba, Adankwaman, Mfantsiman Dadeaso Agric, Effiduase, Tijania, Opoku Ware, Labone, Ngleshie Amanfrom, Bechem Presby, Nkrakwanta, Seventh Day Adventist-Sunyani, Sokode Secondary Technical, Mawuli Secondary Technical and Kaleo Secondary Technical.

The others were Saint Francis,Oda, Aperade, Saint Roses, Fijai, Asankragua, Arcbishop Poters, Walewale, Savelugu, Bolgatanga and Bawku Senior High Schools.