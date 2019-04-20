GRIDCo Worried Over Worker Who Was Shot, Detained By Police; Family Cries For Justice

Some top executives at GRIDCO are helping to resolve the issue with the police department, the mother of the worker who was shot and detained by the police has revealed.

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) worker shot and arrested by police at Nyinahin in the Ashanti Region for not stopping at a checkpoint.

The suspect, Maclean Amoah, who works with the Operation and Safety Department at GRIDCo, was allegedly shot on the Nyinahin road in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti region.

The shooting happened on Thursday, March 21, 2019 around 10 pm.

He has been on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for the past four weeks.

His mother, Dora Asonkwa and brother, Yaw Debrah are insisting that the suspect is not a robber and have been demanding his release from police custody.

Maclean remained tight-lipped on other aspects of the case when Citi News contacted him.

A police officer from the SWAT department in the Ashanti region has been assigned to watch over the victim at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

“I’ve asked GRIDCO to help my son and get my son from police custody,” Mclean's mother.

“I know my son is not a thief. GRIDCo is also worried. We are looking to the authorities at GRIDCo for help. If it wasn’t for the GRIDCo bosses, I would have gone to Nana Akufo-Addo for help. I am an NPP supporter. How can I vote for them and my son will be killed and taken from the earth?”