Has The Time Come To Replace Yaw Osafo Marfo With The Spritely And Wide-Awake Kwame Pianim?

Yaw Osafo Marfo

Why do some of today's Ghanaian politicians, who ought to know better, sometimes act as if our homeland Ghana - Nkrumah's Ghana - is a vassal state of China's? For their information, the Republic of Ghana, is no such thing. Haaba.

Some of the geniuses who now dominate our country must stop acting as if our homeland Ghana, has suddenly been taken over by wealthy Chinese private equity investors, who are asset-stripping Ghana. There has been no such takeover. And there never will. Full stop.

It is time cynical, slumbering bean-counters like Yaw Osafo Marfo & Co, woke up: China's official representative in Ghana wants to encourage tourists from his country to visit our incredibly beautiful and welcoming nation's many amazing tourist sites.

(Incidentally, Yaw Osafo Marfo should apologise to Ghanaians for his serf-like attitude, and unpardonable utterances, in commenting on the discontinuance of the trial, and subsequent deportation, of the Chinese galamsey queen, Asia "Aisha" Huang).

Yaw Osafo Marfo & Co must focus on what that most revealing statement, by the Chinese ambassador, during a courtesy call on the Central Regional Minister, Hon. Kwamena Duncan, actually means: The very real possibility that Ghanaian entrepreneurs could leverage China's massive outbound tourism sector - to grow an already existing tourism industry, which if properly supported (i.e. made a tax-free industry across its value-chain), can generate endless wealth that stays locally, and jobs galore, nationwide, for our mostly-ambitious and hardworking younger generations.

For the information of Yaw Osafo Marfo & Co, In 2016, for example, Thailand hosted 31 million visitors (many of them from China), from whom it earned a staggering U.S. $72 billion. What has Thailand got that Ghana does not have - with the exception of beautiful white sandy beaches?

We must stop treading the suicidal developmental path of allowing greedy foreigners and their diabolical Ghanaian partners, to destroy what is left of our priceless natural heritage, in blind pursuit of GDP growth. It is incredibly short-sighted and dangerous at a time when global climate change is impacting rural Ghana so negatively. Haaba.

Tourism creates wealth that remains in Ghana, and jobs for our younger generations. What is better than harnessing our culture, rainforests, waterfalls, forest canopy walkways and our world-famous welcoming nature, to make some serious money? Ebeeii, Yaw Osafo Marfo. Wu ye colo papaaapa.

The president should stop torturing Yaw Osafo Marfo's lovely grandchildren and great grandchildren - who want their illustrious grandpa and great-grandpa, to spend more time with them. He has outlived his usefulness. Definitely. The question is: Has the time not come to replace him with the spritely and wide-awake Kwame Pianim? We rest our case.