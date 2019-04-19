Easter Message: Upper East NPP Urge Ghanaians To Pray Against Saboteurs

Easter is the central feast in the Christian liturgical year. According to the Canonical gospels Jesus Christ rose from the dead on the third day after his crucifixion.

Ghanaians across the country are gearing up for the celebration of Easter with the expected Christian Conventions and other social engagements, we wish to implore all Christians to use this period and pray for Government and other State Officials who in diverse ways have helped His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and his Government to work thus far.

We equally urge you to pray against saboteurs who for their parochial interest may not want the President's human centered social interventions programmes see the light of the day.

We hope that Easter will give you a reason to celebrate and enjoy the resurrection of life. Celebrate this day with peace, love and bliss.

On the behalf of the Upper East Regional Chairman and the Regional Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party, we wish all Christians a blessed and holy Easter.

.....Signed.....

Cletus Ayambire Innocent

Regional Secretary-UER