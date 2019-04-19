Mahama Ask MASLOC To Release Rotten Vehicles To GPRTU

Speaking on the matter during his tour of some bus terminals in Accra on Thursday, the NDC presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama has urged government to release buses purchased under the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) arrangement to members of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

Some 350 vehicles, including buses, were procured in 2016 by the scheme through hire purchase for members of the GPRTU. But the vehicles are not in use following a disagreement over the prices.

The vehicles in question are parked at the National Security yard behind the Accra International Conference Centre.

There are claims that the GPRTU drivers have decided not to accept the cars because of what they suspect to be inflated cost.

They include 150 Chevy Aveo salon cars, 100 Chevy Sparklite Salon Cars and 100 33-seater Isuzu buses.

But authorities at MASLOC have maintained that the vehicles are in good condition but are selling at a rather slow pace.

Former President John Mahama said his administration when voted back to power after the 2020 elections, will take look at the matter.

“The NDC procured some buses under MASLOC but there seem to be some pending issues and the buses are still there. I will like to plead with the government to revisit that issue and asked those in charge to release the buses so that the drivers can use it to convey people around. When the cars are not used, they begin to rot away after lying idle for so long,” Mahama admonished government.