The Excuse That To Err Is Human Must Not Be The Refrain Of Christian- Joyce Aryee

Ms Joyce Rosalind Aryee of Salt and Light Ministries says the excuse that to err is human must not be the refrain of the Christian.

In her Easter message, she noted that we are not vulnerable and must not pander to sin.

"We must deliberately take steps to live for Christ. Now we have the power to do what is right,” Ms Aryee stated.

According to her, far from espousing that the Christian is infallible, Christians must make a daily effort at living right and with the help of God, it will become much easier with time.

She cited 1 John 2:1 to back her claim adding, “My dear children, I write this to you so that you will not sin. But if anybody does sin, we have an advocate with the Father--Jesus Christ, the Righteous One.”

She intimated that Jesus Christ’s death held much more spiritual significance than being interpreted literally.

“He was a sacrificial lamb and did what all lamps do,” by going to the slaughter to be killed without hindrance.

According to Ms Aryee, the regrets and subsequent actions of Judas in returning the money he got from betraying his master should teach every Christian the lesson of not remaining in sin but seeking repentance when convicted of it.

“That is why later on he [Judas] said that 'I have betrayed an innocent man' and he took back the 30 pieces of silver. It does not matter what terrible things we do, we can always go back to God and ask to be forgiven,” she said.