8 Remanded Over Kintampo Bloody Clashes

The Sunyani Magistrate Court 2 has remanded eight suspects in connection with the bloody clashes at Kintampo in the Brong Ahafo Region on Tuesday, 16 April 2019.

They have been charged conspiracy to cause damage and rioting after the clash over who controls Kintampo Waterfalls.

The Brong-Ahafo Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong who disclosed this in an interview monitored by thepressradio.com stated that the court has granted two other suspects bail.

According to him, there would be additional charges against the suspects as the police compiles all the charges for them to re-appear in court.

He added that the police is working assiduously to bring all the perpetrators to book.

One person is reported dead and 10 suspects were arrested in relation to bloody clashes at Kintampo.

Narrating the incident, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong said on Wednesday, 17 April 2019 that the police received reports that two groups, Dega Land Association and the Mole Youth Association, had teamed up and attacked workers at the Kintampo Waterfalls.

The groups claimed that the land belonged to them and hence the government officials working there should vacate the facility.

Chief Inspector Oppong said police were dispatched to the area and the ringleaders comprising of six individuals were arrested and taken to the police station.