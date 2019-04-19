President Easter Message: If My People Humble Themselves, Seek My Face Then I Will Hear From Them

President Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to be humble and work together as one people to develop the country.

He said this in his Easter video message ahead of the festivities.

“With mobilisation of our collective energy and prayers, I am confident we will move this nation to where she has to be; a Ghana beyond aid, a modern self-reliant nation capable of generating prosperity for the mass of her people and govern according to the rule of law and respect for human rights and the principles of democratic.”

He said he was confident in Ghana’s potential to be self-reliant and capable of generating prosperity for all citizens.

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will heal their land,” the President read a passage from the second book of Chronicles 7:14.