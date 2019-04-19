Bawumia 'Denied' Official Residence, Contractor Still Waiting For Directive

The Architectural and Engineering Services Limited (AESL) has said it is awaiting government's directions for the completion of the Vice President's official residence.

Acting Managing Director of AESL, Surveyor Robert Abugre made this known when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday.

“The contractor was owed money and questions were raised over the project and that led to the suspension of works. As at now, it still remains suspended and no work is going on now. We are waiting for the government to take a decision as to the final use that the project is going to be put to and any other directives,” he stated.

But the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), James Avedzi Klutse has admonished President Akufo-Addo government to release funding for the completion of the official residence for Dr. Bawumia.

Mr. Klutse indicated that PAC will make a recommendation to Parliament on the need to complete the project.

Government is spending taxpayers’ money on this project. We will make a recommendation which will be sent to the house. We will recommend that the government should take a decision on the project so we know the way forward. The government should complete the project so it can be put to good use. Either to be housed by the President or used for any other purpose then we will know the people of Ghana are deriving benefits,” he added.

The construction of the building sparked controversy when the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia disclosed that the project cost the State a whopping 13.9 million dollars during the former administration. The project was subsequently suspended for the contract to be reviewed.