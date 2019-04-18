Mahama Vows To Abolish Luxury Vehicles Tax

The tax affects all vehicles including commercial vehicles, farm tractors, pick up vehicles among others. The government has collected some GH¢21.3 million in taxes from the use of vehicles with engine capacities of 2.9 litres and above between August and December last year, provisional fiscal data on public finances for last year has shown.

The amount is GH¢82.7 million or 79.52 per cent below the GH¢104million that was projected to be collected within the period. The projections were contained in the 2018 mid-year budget review.

The police service has filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction to halt an intended demonstration against the luxury vehicles tax on slated for March 7.

The government expects to rake in at least 300 million cedis from the tax on luxury vehicles by the end of 2019.

The tax, which forms part of the new policy measures introduced in the midyear budget review, is to help bridge the gap in revenue for the first half of the year [2018].

With many complaining about the impact of the tax on their operations especially commercial drivers and small business owners who use pick-up vehicles, Mr. Mahama says, the next NDC administration will scrap the tax if government does not abolish it before 2020.

The NDC Leader was on a pre-Easter your of selected lorry parks to advocate for an accident-free Easter, advising and encouraging the drivers to take greater responsibility for the safe arrival of their passengers and themselves at their destinations.

At the Kaneshie lorry park, President Mahama promised the local GPRTU executives that his government will work with them to construct a modern bus terminal at Kaneshie.

While noting that various factors can account for road accidents, he emphasised the need for the GPRTU to continue their safe driving campaigns in order to help reduce road accidents.

Additional file from Citinewsroom.com

—Myjoyonline