Anas Sues Despite Group, Two Workers For Defamation

Ace Investigative Journalist with Tiger Eye PI, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has filed a suit against the Despite Group of Companies together with two employees with its subsidiary, Okay FM for defamation.

This comes barely two days after he sued the Multimedia Group Limited as well as three of its workers for the same reason.

The plaintiff, sues per his lawful attorney, Listowell Yesu Bukarson and argues that the second and third defendants broadcasted and published and or caused to be broadcasted on Okay FM (a radio station belonging to the first defendant – Despite Group), defamatory comments against him and his associates during a discussion on investigative documentaries on their programme entitled Ade Akye Abia.

The second defendant ( Kwame Nkrumah) and third defendant (Kwame Amoh) are radio broadcasters and presenters at Okay FM especially on the above mentioned program.

Anas is again among other things seeking damages including costs and lawyer fees.

“Egro, the plaintiff claims against the defendants, jointly and severally, for damages for libel contained in the publication endorsed on the writ of summons by way of an attachment and particularized costs, including lawyer fees”, the suit stated.

The said misguided comments were made on March 7, 2019 on the programme when the accused

“In their natural and ordinary meaning the words broadcasted and published/republished and/or caused t be broadcasted and published/republished by the defendants and reproduced in paragraph 6 above referred to and were understood to refer t the plaintiff; and they meant and were understood to mean that; the plaintiff is a criminal who has attempted extorting money from the President of Ghana, extorting GHC500,000 from an identifiable person, extorting money from persons through threats of libel and slander, extorting money from persons through blackmail as well as engaging in bribery and corruption. The plaintiff perpetrates and promoted lawlessness, is an evil and odious person who is a nation wrecker. The plaintiff’s criminal conduct has encouraged other journalists to engage in extortion, bribery and corruption”, portions of the writ of summons added.

In what they suit describes as a one-sided conversation to run on, the plaintiff avers that the words complained of a utterly false, and were broadcasted and published/republished and/or caused to be broadcasted and published/republished by the defendants to disparage the plaintiff and to create disaffection for him and to bring him into odium in the eyes of right thinking members of the Republic and the global community .

