Warn Your Citizens To Stop Aiding Foreign Galamseyers – Chinese Envoy

Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Shi Ting Wang says to end illegal mining activities in Ghana, Ghanaians must first stop aiding foreigners, especially Chinese involved in galamsey.

According to the Ambassador, although China’s Government acknowledged that there were some Chinese nationals engaged in galamsey in Ghana, they were undoubtedly being assisted by Ghanaians to perpetuate the crime.

He was speaking at a lecture held at the Confucius Institute, University of Cape Coast recently.

The Ambassador pointed out that “we don't know where your gold is. We don't issue visas too for the Chinese people coming to Ghana. Ghanaians issue the visas. Ghanaians aid the Chinese to where they can find your gold. Why are Chinese not doing illegal mining in South Africa where there is also a lot of gold…because they cannot do that there and the locals don't support such illegalities.”

However, He assured the Ghanaian Government that China would help to urgently repatriate any Chinese found to have been engaged in illegal mining popularly called galamsey.

Hundreds of Chinese have been arrested across Ghana for alleged illegal gold mining activities.

Several of them have faced prosecution but several others continue to troop Ghana to engage in the lucratcriminal act.

—Daily Guide