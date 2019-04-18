3 Murdered At Offuman

He was rushed to the Offuman Health Centre, where he is currently responding to treatment. According to police, Manja identified one Akwesi from Tuobodom in the Techiman North District as the one who shot him and believed to have killed Agyemang, the palm wine tapper and his brother Sankara.

Residents of Offuman and its surrounding communities are therefore living in fear as the result of the mysterious deaths.

Information gathered by Graphic Online indicates that the residents became alarmed after Agyemang and Sankara, who are farmers failed to return home early.

The families and other residents in the community organised a search party to look for them only to discover their lifeless bodies in their farms.

Police briefing

Bono Regional Police PRO, who is also responsible for the Bono East and Ahafo regions, said they have launched a manhunt to arrest suspect Akwesi and others who are suspected to have murdered the three.

According to Chief Inspector Augustine Kinsley Oppong, while the bodies were being sent to the Techiman Holy Hospital, some youth at Tuobodom blocked the road to prevent the police to do so.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the team was advised to send the bodies to the Wenchi Methodist Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

—Graphic.com