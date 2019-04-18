Work Begins On Debibi Town Gutters

Residents of Debibi Community in the Tain district will now have a sigh of relief as work has begun to construct gutters in the community. Residents in the community have been crying for some years now for the construction of gutters in the town to enhance proper drainage system in the town.

According to the residents, they live with fear and their lives are always in danger whenever it rains due to the poor drainage system.

The District Chief Executive, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh said the work when complete will pave way for proper drainage and ensures that the community doesn’t face unnecessary damage related to the water runoff during a storm.

The DCE advised the residents to desist from dumping refuse in gutters to enhance the free flow of water when there is a storm. According to her, the persistent flooding of some parts of the country is a result of refuse dumped in gutters and water bodies.