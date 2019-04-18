Quickly Audit NCCE— PAC Orders Audit Service

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has directed the Audit Service to immediately conduct a performance audit of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

This audit, among other things, is to assess the myriad of challenges facing the Commission.

The PAC Chairman, James Klutse Avedze, gave the directive at the Committee's public hearings when the Commission's Chairperson lamented the continuous neglect of her outfit.

The NCCE is the government agency responsible for the education of Ghanaians on civic matters.

The commission, which was established by Act 452 of Parliament in 1993, has never performed at its maximum capacity, as it remains one of the most under-resourced state agencies.

Executive Director of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), Josephine Nkrumah told the Committee that she is being paid to work without the necessary tools to be efficient.

“At the end of every month, we are paid. I try to find the balance here; how in one breadth we are paid consistently, regularly and in another breadth, we are not given the resources and tools to work.”

The NCCE has consistently highlighted its financial struggles in the past.

At the sitting, Mrs. Nkrumah, said: “it is a notorious fact that the NCCE is one of the under-resourced institutions particularly amongst the independent constitution bodies.”

She also noted the logistical concerns saying “as we speak, we have almost 260 district offices. As we speak, we have 132 vehicles and out of the 132 vehicles, over 60 percent of them are over 12 years old and even the running cost of maintaining those vehicles is an entirely different challenge for us.”

“Third quarter release and fourth quarter did not materialise. We received our third quarter release in January and for the most ordinary of things, we are battling with.”

—citinewsroom