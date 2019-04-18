Girls In ICT Day 2019: ISOC Ghana Tackles Security And Digital Privacy

This year, the Ghana Chapter of the Internet Society -ISOC Ghana is participating in the celebration of the Girls in ICT Day with other chapters worldwide under the auspices of the Women’s Special Interest Group (ISOC Women SIG) of the Internet Society (ISOC).

This initiative is backed by the International Telecommunications Union and is celebrated every year in April.

Joining the celebration and empowerment of women this year, the Global Repository for Internet Studies (GRIS Global) will join ISOC Ghana for the Girls in ICT Day slated for 25th of April. The ISOC SIG for women has scheduled the 23rd, 24th and 25th for the celebration to allow for as many chapters as possible to join the celebration.

This year’s team under the SIG is “Security and Digital Privacy” and the Ghana chapter is focusing on Social Engineering whose effect is subtly threatening security online. There will be a presentation by GRIS Founder/VP/Director of Operation Miss Lily Edinam Botsyoe who doubles as an ISOC Ghana chapter member, with further studies through a panel discussion which will see female experts; Mrs Awo Aidam-Amenyah of J-Initiative (advocating cyber security for children and women in Ghana and beyond), Madam Nancy Dotse (high level technical training for women in Africa) and others in the cybersecurity industry who will share advice and mentor the ladies in attendance.

About Social Engineering

Social Engineering is the term used to describe the ‘art’ of psychological trickery, the manipulation of behavior often through deception to influence unsuspecting users, to unwittingly divulge sensitive information which can be used to gain access to the targets computer systems and perform actions that cause harm to the confidentiality, integrity, or availability of the computer system. Being aware of this shared conviction, the attacker exploits the victim’s trust without arousing suspicion. Using a variety of media, including emails, social media and phone calls, these social engineers manipulate any individual’s innate desires (e.g. friendship, romance, greed) by building a trust relationship with the target; and, then exploiting that relationship to gain access to sensitive information that should not be disclosed and shared under normal conditions. The main method is the email.

Women Empowement

Also, women have over time being at the center stage of Social Engineering (SE) either a part of crime syndicates or falling prey to the numerous schemes of hackers. An article reports that, many hacktivists females as part of their attacks owing to the fact that, women might have an edge in gaining the trust of potential targets – a key objective of any social engineer. Scientific studies have found that our tendency to find women’s voices comforting may be deeply wired in our brains, and stem from our experience, before birth, hearing the sound of our own mother’s voice. Most women are employed for such reasons without knowing most times what it is they have signed up for. We see the other part of the vulnerability of women in Social Engineering play out when their emotions are played on to obtain sensitive information which mostly cost them their properties, reputation and lives in the worst case.

Ultimately, the event aims to encourage and empower girls and young women to consider studies and car​eers in the growing field of ICTs, ​enabling both girls and technology companies to reap the benefits of greater female participation in the ICT sector.

The details to the event are found here

About Global Repository for Internet Studies (GRIS Global)

GRIS, an independent research platform aims to foster debate around issues involving Internet usage and health, connectivity and technology, especially Internet policies. We bring together computing educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address Internet challenges. As Africa’s largest open-source repository, GRIS Global strengthens the profession's collective voice through strong leadership, promotion of the highest standards, and recognition of civil excellence.