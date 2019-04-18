Kwahu Caution Patrons Of Easter Festival Against Robbery, Brawl

Patrons from all 16 regions of the country are expected to visit the Kwahu area for the annual Kwahu Easter festival. Visitors and tourists from the diaspora are also expected to mark this year’s Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival dubbed by the ministry of tourism as “Heritage fly” with a trip to the famous Odweanoma mountain which is the take-off point.

But traditional authorities have observed that the Kwahu Easter festival which begun years back seems to be losing its prime focus.

In recent times, the occasion has been characterized by robberies, brawls and other criminal activities.

The traditional council wants the necessary arrangements to be made for police to deal ruthlessly with troublemakers.

The Krontihene of Abene, Nana Simpeh Owiredu made this known during a courtesy call by some corporate organizations ahead of this year’s celebration.

“The way and manner in which the youth dress during the celebration is not something we are happy about, we never dressed that way during the olden days because we are dressed modestly. Now there are a lot of changes, bad dressing and lifestyles which has characterised the celebrations is what we want to abolish and do away with”.

The Queenmother of the Kwahu Traditional Council, Nana Adjoa Gyamfua III revealed to Citi News how worried she is about the lifestyle and fashion sense of the youth.

“During Easter, it becomes difficult to understand the way some people dress, the attire of the ladies is an eyesore. We all always plead with them to dress decently but every year the come back to do the same or worse”.

“Easter is not about dressing, during my youthful days we use to dress in clothes but now the ladies were short shorts and mini skirts which exposes vital parts of their bodies. So we are pleading with you to inform them to be responsible”.

The Obomenghene, Nana Effah Opinamang III admonished the youth to use the occasion to learn about the tradition.

“The youth have been engaging in tramadol abuse and other hard drugs but we want them to know that Easter is not about that, I want patrons especially the youth to use this opportunity to learn about our culture and traditions because most of them do not know how we dance, how we communicate even in the palace and this will be a perfect avenue for them to know all these insightful traditions”.

Krontihene Nana Simpeh Owiredu said the police and other security agencies have been given the mandate to arrest and put in custody trouble fermentors during the celebration.

“We have made arrangements with the police after series of engagements with them because we are certain that not all patrons are here for fun others will be coming to steal, others are also coming to drink and misbehave so we have agreed with the police to apprehend anybody who misbehaves”.

