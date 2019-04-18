Helpful International Travel Tips for First-Time Travelers

You're excited, obviously because you're about to head off for your first international trip, and it's an amazing feeling. It's also a daunting feeling. How will you cope? How much money will you spend trying to deal with it? It's inevitable that you'll make mistakes the first time you travel. Regardless, you can limit these mistakes by following these helpful international travel tips especially if it is your first time.

Get your passport in advance

This is the most important of all tips for first-time international travellers. Avoid unnecessary stress by applying for a passport well before your expected departure date. Don’t book a flight or make any arrangements that can’t be changed until you have a passport in your hand. Some international flights require that you enter your passport number when booking or during online check-in, so it's best to just have it first before you start booking anything.

Ensure you have access to your money

Gone are the days when you need to carry cash or travellers’ cheques to travel overseas. Now, thanks to the internet, it's much easier to manage and access money while travelling all over the world. Check with your bank to see if you need to set up a travel alert while you’re abroad so your bank knows when and where you're travelling. You can also inquire about international fees, and whether they have partner banks in the destination that will help you save money on costly foreign transaction ATM fees. Overall, ensure that you have access to your money.

Book everything in advance

How advance should you book everything? Some experts say that booking airfare between 56-62 days before the departure date is the best way to get a good deal. No matter what, the best time to book is whenever you have the money and are ready to commit to your first international trip. However, as earlier stated, ensure that your documents are ready before booking your flight. Notwithstanding, when you are ready to travel, you can visit Jumia ’s hotel and flight marketplace to book your flight. You will get the best available rate.

Give yourself ample time to get over jet lag

As you start booking your first international trip, you may want to pack it all in by planning to visit as many destinations as possible immediately you arrive. This is an action that will leave you stressed. The best advice is to slow down, at least for the first day or two, to recover from jetlag.

Research events going on while you’re there

This will help you make sure that you’re not missing the best events going on in the city -- fun things like festivals and ceremonies. Also, be sure to research some of their best cuisines. You don’t want to leave the country without experiencing it.