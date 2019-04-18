NDC Running Mate: Kotokuraba Market Women Rally Support For Ricketts-Hagan

The market women at Kotokuraba on Friday, 12th April; 2019 cried for the return of Kweku Ricketts-Hagan when His Excellent John Dramani Mahama paid a visit to the market to interact with the traders.

The former president stormed the market and he was accompanied by Hon. Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, Member of Parliament of Cape Coast South and host of other party dignitaries.

They were met with jubilations when the market women heard the siren. They were happy to see the former president under whose tenure the ultra-modern Kotokuraba Market was built. They (market women) believe that when John Mahama recaptures power in 2020, their predicaments would be over. Because John understands them better than the insensitive Akufo Addo.

Placards were held with some inscriptions such as; "JM win 2020 and get back our market stores", "prices of goods are high, JM save us",

"With JM and Ricketts our seat is assured", "Market Women want you back Ricketts" etc.

Some of the traders cried for Hon. Ricketts-Hagan to contest the Cape Coast South seat in order to retain it for the NDC as they believe he is their only hope. Ricketts has done a lot for the people of Cape Coast and they cannot get anyone like him.

The traders assured Hon. Ricketts-Hagan of their support and commitment to make it possible for him to win the seat for third term.

The call for Hon. Ricketts-Hagan to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections was started by the Taxi Drivers of Tantri Branch who held a press conference to plead with the MP not to abandon the seat.

Hon. Ricketts-Hagan is loved by many people in Cape Coast including the many school children who take his free buses to school everyday.