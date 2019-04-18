Death Toll Tops 200 In Battle For Libya's Tripoli: Who

At least 205 people have been killed and more than 900 wounded in the battle for control of the Libyan capital Tripoli, the World Health Organization said Thursday.

Fighting broke out on April 4 when military strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive to take Tripoli, seat of the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

Reporting at least 205 people dead and 913 wounded, WHO said it was keeping medical and surgical teams deployed at field hospitals near the front lines.

More than 25,000 people have been displaced by the clashes between GNA forces and Haftar's fighters south of Tripoli, including 4,500 over the previous 24 hours, the International Organization for Migration said Wednesday.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said it was the highest single-day increase in displacement.