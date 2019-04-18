Ashesi Berekuso To Be Repaired In 2019 Ending –Minister

This year may be the last the people who use the Ashesi Berekuso road because they may have to contend with its deplorable state, according to Deputy Local Government Minister, O.B. Amoah.

He said plans are “on the drawing board” to give the troubled road a facelift before 2019 ends.

“Thankfully the Minister for Roads came for Berekuso where Ashesi is and assured the people of Berekuso and the people of Ghana that the road will be fixed,” Mr. Amoah said on Citi TV’s The Poing of View.

He said he was aware that the project would be “under a Kuwaiti fund.”

“The Kuwaitis have come here. They have inspected the road. Designs have been done and we are raising money to be able to do it.”

On when it will be completed, Mr. Amoah said “they [the Kuwaitis] gave us Tentatively the last quarter of this year; it could even be earlier.”

Though associated with the Ashesi University, the road, located in the Akuapim Traditional Area, caters to significant financial interests because it links the town to Accra.

The state of the road has been the subject of complaints from residents who regularly ply the roads.

The government has begun utilising $1.5 billion roads infrastructure project under the Sinohydro Master Project Agreement.

The first phase of the project, costing $646.6 million begins with the Tamale Interchange project.

A number of roads across the country have been earmarked to receive a facelift.

