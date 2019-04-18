Akufo Addo Assess Ministers Performance, Followed By MMDCEs

President Akufo-Addo has held a meeting with his ministers to assess their performance.

The meeting also sought to review the government's performance over the past two years.

Citi News’ presidential correspondent, Sammy Wiafe indicated that the President is expected to meet DCEs and MCEs on Thursday.

In 2018, President Nana Addo held a similar meeting with his ministers.

The meeting was expected to determine the fate of the ministers in an impending reshuffle at the time.

That reshuffle saw Catherine Afeku’s removal as the minister for Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture.

She was assigned to the Office Senior Minister as minister of State at the Presidency.

The Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley constituency and former Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Barbara Oteng Gyasi took over her position.

Sulemana Alhassan, the Upper West Regional Minister was also reassigned with his position taken over by Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih.

---citinewsroom