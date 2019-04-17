14,000 Police Officers Deployed For Easter Festivities

About 14,000 police personnel are to be deployed across the country for this year's Easter celebrations.

Commissioner of Police (COP), George Alex Mensah who informed journalists about the decision said, the personnel will be selected from units such as the Special Weapon Tactics (SWAT), Rapid Deployment Force, Motor Traffic and Transport Department, Counter Terrorism Unit, Highway Patrols, Formed Police Unit, and Marine Police Unit (MPU), among others.

COP Mensah said the personnel will be deployed to the beaches, convention centers, churches, public places including pubs and restaurants.

Also, 500 police personnel will be deployed particularly to Kwahu to support the Eastern Regional command during the Easter festivities in that part of the country.

He added that 100 personnel would also be sent to the Ashanti Region to ensure security during the 20 years celebrations of the enstoolment of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene.