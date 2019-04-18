Police Service To Begin Air Policing

The Ghana Police Service is set to begin air policing as government says it is investing heavily to operationalise a new wing of the service, the Air Wing.

The new wing of the service will enhance the work of the police by enabling it to conduct aerial surveillance.

In March 2019, President Akufo-Addo announced the procurement of three helicopters as well as training of Police personnel as pilots and engineers to propel the agenda.

Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony for the construction of a hangar for the expected helicopters for the air wing of the Police, the Interior Minister Ambrose Dery said the air-wing of the service is necessary in the face of sophisticated crime.

“[The government] today is introducing an aspect of policing that Ghana has not known, the Air Wing of the police. You will realize that the police has the land, operations, marine operations by the marine police and now are introducing aerial capabilities to enhance the capacity of the Ghana police to take part in live operations, air cover to gather information and intelligence over whatever is happening on the ground. We have always depended on the Ghana Air Force to provide this and we are witnesses of the number of operations… But the president believes that while he continues to deal with enhancing the capacity of the military, we must have this air wing,” he said.

The groundbreaking ceremony which was held at the Police Training School at Tesano, in Accra indicates the commencement of the construction works on the hangar which will accommodate the expected first 3 helicopters of the new Police Wing.

The project contract has been awarded to Paramount Group and Rizzle Consult who are expected to complete it by the end of September 2019.

Although the police service hierarchy is already in the process of getting personnel to man the newly created wing, there is no definite date for the arrival of the helicopters.

