Togolese Granted Bail Over Chereponi Conflict

Matthew Kolani Gando

A Togolese national who was arrested in connection with the clashes between Konkombas and Chokosis in Chereponi, Matthew Kolani Gando, has been granted bail by a Tamale Circuit Court, presided over by Judge William Twumasi.

Matthew Kolani Gando was asked by the court to make fifteen thousand Ghana cedis (15,000.00) available to the court for his bail.

He was also asked to produce two surities.

During the court proceedings, the suspect pleaded guilty to burning three houses in connection with the clashes between Konkombas and Chokosis in the Chereponi district of the North East region.

He was charged with causing unlawful damage.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Mohammed Yussif Tanko, said eight persons were arrested in connection with the clashes in Chereponi.

Akwasi Amidu, Issah Bujume, Inusah Agboagme, Yakubu Musah, one Rafiq were remanded by a court in Tamale.

Two of the suspects were granted bail due to their age and health condition.

Three persons died as a result of the renewed violence.

About 22 communities were burnt down into ashes during the clashes and over 2,000 people have been displaced.

