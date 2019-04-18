18.04.2019 General News Woman Swallow 5-inch Spoon While Using It To Dislodge Fish Bone Stuck In Her Throat Staff Writer News APR 18, 2019 GENERAL NEWS While rare, cases of people swallowing eating utensils have been reported in the past. For example, last year we wrote about a Chinese man who swallowed a spoon during a drunken bet and lived with it in his oesophagus for a whole year. —Odditycentral
Woman Swallow 5-inch Spoon While Using It To Dislodge Fish Bone Stuck In Her Throat
While rare, cases of people swallowing eating utensils have been reported in the past.
For example, last year we wrote about a Chinese man who swallowed a spoon during a drunken bet and lived with it in his oesophagus for a whole year.
—Odditycentral