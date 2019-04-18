Modern Ghana logo

18.04.2019 General News

Interior Ministry Declares April 19 To 22 Holidays

Staff Writer
The Interior Ministry has officially declared Friday April 19 and Monday April 22 as statutory public holidays. This is to mark Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively.

Many Christians around the world observe Good Friday on the Friday before Easter Sunday. It commemorates Jesus Christ's Passion, crucifixion, and death, which is told in the Christian Bible.

Easter Monday is also observed as a public holiday in many countries and is part of the Easter period.

—citinewsroom

