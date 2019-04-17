NPP To Elect Members To Fill Empty Positions In New Regions

With less than two years to go for the next general election, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has outlined a programme to fill in vacant regional executive positions created as a result of the re-organisation of some of the regions.

The party is leaving no stone unturned to mobilise and galvanize its grassroots for effective and goal-oriented electioneering campaign ahead of the elections, especially as the party has succeeded in fulfilling most of its electoral promises.

In the light of this, two main programmes – Extra-ordinary Regional Delegates’ Conference and Special Regional Executive Committee Meetings – are to be organized to fill in the various vacant positions.

The Extra-ordinary Regional Delegates’ Conference will be held in the six newly created regions namely; Western North, Oti, Ahafo, Bono East, Savanna and North East while the Special Regional Executive Committee Meetings will take place only in regions affected by the regional re-organisation and they include Western, Bono, Volta and Northern regions.

Outlining the guidelines and modalities for the conduct of both the Extra-ordinary Regional Delegates’ Conference and Special Regional Executive Committee Meetings at a news conference in Accra, the General Secretary of the party, John Boadu stated that they are primarily meant “to elect or appoint (as the case may be) persons to occupy vacant regional executive positions in accordance with the party’s constitution and guidelines of the National Executive Committee and National Council.”

Special Regional Executive Committee Meetings

Mr. Boadu said the Special Regional Executive Committee Meetings shall be held in strict compliance with Article 9(24) of the Party Constitution shall be supervised a “National Representative from 3rd to 5th May, 2019 in the affected areas.

“The special regional executive committee meetings shall be held under the supervision of a National Representative, and shall come off on the following dates: Bono Region – 3rd May, 2019, Northern Region – 4th May, 2019, Western Region – 5th May, 2019, and Volta Region – 5th May, 2019.”

Article 9(24) states that: “any vacancy, which may occur for whatever reason in the membership of the Regional Executive Committee, shall be filled in the case of the Regional Chairperson by the 1st Regional Vice Chairperson; in the case of the 1st Vice Chairperson by the Regional, by the 2nd Regional chairperson, and in the case of the Regional Secretary and the Treasurer, by election of the Regional Executive Committee of another officer to hold such office.”

“In the case of any other officer, the Regional Executive Committee shall appoint someone to act. Any person elected or appointed to fill a vacancy shall vacate his or her office at the same time as the other Regional officers at the end of the term of four (4) years”.

Extra-ordinary Regional Delegates’ Conference

The General Secretary further announced that the Extra-ordinary Regional Delegates’ Conference will be held in all the six newly created regions on Saturday May 18, 2019 adding that the conference shall be attended by delegates as provided for in Article 9(25) of the Party Constitution.

In view of the delegates’ conferences, a 3-member committee has been constituted for each of the six newly created regions to oversee the successful organisation of the programme.

“Applicants who wish to contest in the Regional Executive Elections shall pay to the Chairperson of the Regional Elections Committee a non-refundable nomination fee of One Thousand Ghana cedis (GHC1, 000.00) for the Chairperson position and Five Hundred Ghana cedis only (GHC500.00) for other positions”, Mr Boadu explained.