USA Congratulates Oyster Pickers for Successful Closed Season

Accra, GHANA– On April 15, the United States of America congratulated the Densu Oyster Pickers’ Association (DOPA) and the Development Action Association (DAA) for the successful completion of the second annual oyster harvesting closed season. Located in the Tsokomey community of the Ga South Municipal Assembly, both are local, community-led, non-governmental organizations committed to protecting Ghana’s oyster stock.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) supported the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development’s efforts to facilitate the Densu Estuary Community Co-Management Plan for oyster resources. As a result, DOPA, DAA, and other stakeholders, successfully implemented the annual, five-month closed season to boost oyster yields. This Densu Estuary closed season is one of three pilot projects in Ghana to demonstrate the viability of coastal fisheries collaborative management. USAID also supported the Ministry to develop a National Co-Management Policy, currently under review by the Ministry.

Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, the Honorable Elizabeth Naa Afoley Quaye; Municipal Planning Officer of the Ga South Municipal Assembly, Mr. Dela Sasu and USAID/Ghana Economic Growth Acting Team Leader, James G. Lykos delivered remarks at the event lauding the successful partnership between the Government of Ghana, DOPA, DAA, and the Tsokomey community.

In his remarks, Mr. Lykos said, “The successful closed season proves that when the responsibility for decision-making is shared between government, citizens, and other stakeholders, resource management is more effective and sustainable.”

