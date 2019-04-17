CCC Pastor Bemoans Too Much Funfair On Easter Period

A Resident Pastor with the Calvary Charismatic Center (CCC)-Atasemanso branch has urged Christians not to focus so much on the funfair and the exciting events that come with Easter festivities and ignore the opportunity to reconcile with their creator.

According to Reverend Samuel Aduama, the reasons for the celebrations of Easter must be paramount to believers in the Christian faith rather than shifting the focus on the fun and merry-making that comes with the festivity.

He said Christians must be measured in their behaviour during the festivity and should not run wild and indulge in acts that do not honour God.

Reverend Aduama made the remarks when he briefed journalists on the ongoing Easter convention, dubbed the Redemption Parade.

During these festivities to mark the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, churches in the country to put together various activities and advertisements in preparation towards the celebration.

Event organizers also take advantage of the period to put up events which usually attract a lot of patrons especially the youth.

Speaking at the event, the CCC Pastor emphasized on the need for believers especially the youth to eschew all forms of vices during the festivities and give their souls to Christ.

Redemption Parade

He said the redemption parade showcases anointed men of God who will speak to participants, bring God closer to them and demonstrate the power of the Holy Spirit at the event.

“Maybe you believe God for healing, deliverance, a sure word of direction for your future, there is so much Jesus Christ came to die on the cross for us for that we ought to experience. And we want to invite everybody to come and share in the Ministry of these anointed men of God and we believe that is going to be a turnaround in the lives of people”, he said

The guest speakers include; a resident pastor with the Perez Chapel International, Apostle Raymond Acquah and Reverend Joshua Obeng.

The event which began on Sunday 14th April 2019 will be climaxed on 21st April which is the resurrection Sunday.

He urged residents within the Kumasi metropolis to be part of the event every evening at the Atasemanso branch of the CCC.

–citinewsroom